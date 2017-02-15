Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi starts shooting. See pics

Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao to play father- daughter in Bhoomi. Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao to play father- daughter in Bhoomi.

Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film goes on floors today in Agra. The actor, with his on-screen daughter Aditi Rao Hydari, has started shooting for the film, which will be directed by Omung Kumar of Sarbjit fame. The mahurat shot of the film, to be produced by T-Series and Legend Studios, took place in Agra.

The revenge drama will be the first film of Sanjay after he finished his jail term. The movie revolves around the relationship between a father and daughter. Aditi Rao Hydari is cast in the role of Dutt’s daughter. Shekhar Suman and Sharad Kelkar also play important roles in the film.

Producer Sandeep Singh said the father-daughter pair of Sanjay and Aditi will be seen sharing screen for the first time. “I am really keen on seeing the brilliance of two talented actors in a never-seen-before pairing come alive on screen,” he said. Bhoomi is scheduled to release on August 4.

Meanwhile, apart from Bhoomi, Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari are working on special projects respectively. Sanjay is helping Ranbir Kapoor to prep-up for his biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani while Aditi is awaiting the release of her much-awaited Tamil film Kaatru Veliyidai, directed by Mani Ratnam.

The actor will also appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus project, Padmavati. Aditi would play the wife of Alaudin Khijli, the character played by Ranveer Singh. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles.

