Sanjay Dutt chooses daughter Trishala’s birthday to launch Bhoomi trailer, gets an emotional message from her

The trailer of Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film – Bhoomi, just landed today, and the highly emotional and action-packed first look of the movie is both heartening and fierce. Sanjay plays a father while who will do anything to save his daughter, Bhoomi, played by Aditi Rao Hydari.

The trailer of Bhoomi was launched on a day which is already special to Sanjay Dutt. It happens to be the birthday of his elder daughter Trishala Dutt. Sanjay Dutt chose to release the trailer as a surprise for his daughter, since the film is important to him, it marks his big screen comeback after serving jail, and also because the film’s story revolves around the bond of a father and his daughter.

Sanjay Dutt agreed that this was a conscious move to launch the trailer today. At the event, the actor said, “Ya, I think it was. It is an important day for her, and we all miss her. We all wish she was here, but… It is her birthday, and it was the best day for the trailer to be launched.”

By the end of the event, when everybody was already on an emotional high, his daughter Trishala sent a heartfelt voice note for her 58 year-old actor-father.

The note said, “It feels so nice to know that you chose to launch the trailer of Bhoomi on my birthday as a surprise. It means so much to me that you chose the father-daughter relationship as your comeback film, I am really really proud of you dad, more than you know. I am really blessed to be a part of you, I love you forever, Trishala.”

Bhoomi is an upcoming drama directed and co-produced by Omung Kumar, and is slated to release on September 22.

