Sanjay Dutt’s bodyguards rough up media: I apologise, will give ‘jaadu ki jhappi’ to everyone

Sanjay Dutt recently landed in another legal trouble after his bodyguards misbehaved with some mediapersons in Agra. The security pushed the mediapersons and injured a few of them. An FIR was lodged against the actor by one of the journalists in the case. But the Munnabhai MBBS actor didn’t take time to do the damage control as he apologised to the media then and there itself.

And, if the apology was not enough, the actor is ready to give a jaadu ki jhappi to people who are angry about the entire incident. On Friday, while addressing the media in Agra, Dutt said, “I wasn’t at the set as pack-up happened one hour ago. If I would have been there I wouldn’t have let it happen. If you are angry, I’ll give you jaadu ki jhappi.”

The actor added, “Agra has showered love on us and even industry. Through our films, we promote state and city. Yesterday I spoke to the press and made them understand that on behalf of others, I’ll apologise.”

Watch| Sanjay Dutt is ready to give ‘jaadu ki jhappi’ as an apology to people who got hurt in Agra melee.

On Thursday, Sanjay Dutt’s fans swarmed on the sets of Bhoomi to see their star back in action, but since the shooting was happening at the VVIP road near Taj Mahal, a lot of tourists also crowded to see him, leaving the roads blocked and stopping movement. This also resulted in a lot of trouble for tourists who had come to see the Taj Mahal.

According to our sources, the journalist who lodged a complaint with the Tajgunj, Agra police station was heard saying that he was in the spot to get a few pictures of actor Sanjay Dutt, but when the crowd got unmanagable, the security and the police force started hitting him and his media colleagues with sticks, resulting in serious injuries on his head and chest.

A few days back, the makers of Bhoomi had to stall the filming of the movie after a massive crowd gathered at the location to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar and things went out of control. Director Omung Kumar confirmed the news, saying, “We were all set to roll, but thousands of people just took over our set. We couldn’t manage the crowd; it was impossible to shoot that night. It was in the best interest of everyone to cancel it.”

