Sanjay Dutt was worried about on-screen portrayal of Sunil Dutt. Here’s what he told Rajkumar Hirani

Sanjay Dutt, who fondly calls his father Dutt Sahab, was worried about who would play Sunil Dutt in his upcoming biopic. The actor was more concerned about Sunil Dutt’s character than his own portrayal by Ranbir Kapoor. In fact, 57-year-old made a request to director Rajkumar Hirani that he wanted someone really capable to play his father on screen. And finally, Paresh Rawal was finalised to portray the onscreen father to Ranbir’s character. Sanjay reminisces about his father Sunil Dutt a lot and was very close to him.

On the work front, Sanjay is busy with his comeback film, Bhoomi, which talks about a father-daughter relationship. The titular character is being played by Aditi Rao Hydari, Shekhar Suman plays a friend to Sanjay’s character.

The film is being shot in Agra, where the filmmakers held a small interaction with the star cast. At the press conference, Sanjay revealed that he is happy with the kind of progress his biopic is showing. He also expressed that he isn’t worried about his film as he has nothing to hide. “I’m not nervous about anything… Don’t you all know about my life? And my things are out in the open. Bhushan (Kumar) is a big part of that film. I’ve just given my story and I’ve been with Rajkumar Hirani (while he was writing the film),” Dutt told reporters.

He also referred to Ranbir Kapoor as among the best actors of the industry. Well, even we would not disagree with it as Ranbir is working really hard on getting the nuances of being Sanjay Dutt. The actor has reportedly watched over 200 hours of footage of Sanjay Dutt, including films, to get a knack of his personality on-screen. And for his off-screen persona, Ranbir spent a lot of time with Maanayata and kids, also with Sanjay.

