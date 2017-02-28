Sanjay Dutt biopic: Ranbir Kapoor to get inked for the film

Ranbir Kapoor is getting into the skin of Sanjay Dutt for his upcoming film. Ranbir Kapoor is getting into the skin of Sanjay Dutt for his upcoming film.

After putting on weight and getting beefed up for his upcoming film, Ranbir Kapoor would get himself inked for the Sanjay Dutt biopic. The actor, who is leaving no stone unturned to deliver a power packed performance in the film, is planning to sport exact tattoos that Sanjay Dutt has on his body.

Ranbir has put in a lot of effort to adopt Dutt’s gait and body language. He had reportedly watched around 200 hours of footage of the actor to get into the skin of his character. In fact, his recent public outing had put all of us in shock as the actor has got the mannerism quite bang on.

According to sources close to Ranbir, the actor has gained close to 13kg in muscle to resemble Dutt’s physique. He has also adopted the Khalnayak actor’s unique strut. Besides the physical changes, Ranbir was also spotted wearing a wig resembling Dutt’s hairstyle from the ’90s on the sets of the Rajkumar Hirani directorial.

Manisha Koirala to play Sanjay Dutt’s mother

While Ranbir is currently shooting for portions from Sanjay Dutt’s young age, the team has started putting together all that they need to figure out for the next schedule, which will show him play a much older Sanjay. The film also stars Dia Mirza in the role of Sanjay’s wife Maanayata and Paresh Rawal in the role of his father Sunil Dutt.

Ranbir will also be seen in Dragon, with star Alia Bhatt. On the other hand, Sanjay has begun shooting for his comeback film, Bhoomi. The film, which is about a father-daughter relationship, has been directed by Omung Kumar and co-stars Aditi Rao Hydari.

