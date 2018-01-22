Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor wrap up Sanjay Dutt biopic with a fun video ‘Dutts The Way’

Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor wrap Sanjay Dutt biopic. Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor wrap Sanjay Dutt biopic.

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic has been one of the most awaited films for a long time. Whether it is the star cast or his life or Ranbir Kapoor playing Dutt’s role in a different avatar, the film has not ceased to make us curious and grab headlines. After remaining in news for over a year, it has now been wrapped and the official announcement for the same was done in a fun video by its cast and crew. In the clip we see Ranbir Kapoor singing ‘That’s the way I like it’ while director Rajkumar Hirani along with Sonam Kapoor and the rest of the team follow him with ‘Ah ha Ah ha.’ Soon you realise the makers aim at creating the buzz around the film with a quirky hashtag ‘Dutts The Way’. While we would have thought it to be a cool title, sources close to indianexpress.com deny of any such announcement as yet. We, as fans will have to wait a little longer to know what Sanjay Dutt’s roller-coaster life will be titled for the big screen.

Rajkumar Hirani directorial is going to showcase the phase of rise, fall and rise of Sanjay Dutt in his biopic. The film is going to be a multi-starrer with Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor and others also a part of it.

Talking about the project, Ranbir had once said, “Have known Sanju sir since I was a child but when I started working on the biopic, I felt it is not a biopic but science fiction. I couldn’t understand how can anyone live a life like this. There is so much you can learn from his life. It’s not a dramatic, romantic film. It’s science fiction.”

The team of #DuttBiopic call it a wrap… Stars Ranbir Kapoor… Rajkumar Hirani directs… 29 June 2018 release… Check the video: pic.twitter.com/GfRF8mBfvI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2018

The film is scheduled for a June 29 release. It would clash with Diljit Dosanjh’s sports drama, Soorma.

