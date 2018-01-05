Sanjay Dutt biopic, starring Ranbir Kapoor, to release on June 29

The Dutt biopic will release on June 29 this year. The Dutt biopic will release on June 29 this year.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Dutt biopic finally has a release date. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the biopic will release on June 29, 2018.

The movie, which is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani and being produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Hirani, is one of the most awaited films of the new year. Ranbir Kapoor’s look and Manisha Koirala’s stills–who is playing Sanjay Dutt’s mother Nargis Dutt in the movie–has already been revealed.

Pictures from the sets of the movie has gone viral on social media. While fans cannot wait to see the movie on one of Bollywood’s most controversial actor, Dutt himself had earlier said in an interview with the Indianexpress.com that he has worked closely on the story with the makers.

“I was not sceptical at all. Raju, Abhijat and I sat for many, many hours and I laid the cards right out in front of them. I have nothing to hide. I’ve never had nothing to hide either,” Sanjay Dutt had earlier told Indianexpress.com.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani had said on the subject, “Biopics can be very one sided. But this is a biopic with all perspectives and is a very open biopic.”

#BreakingNews: Sanjay Dutt biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, to release on 29 June 2018… A Fox Star Studios presentation, it is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani… Stars Ranbir Kapoor… #DuttBiopic — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 5, 2018

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt have known each other for years now. Ranbir had said on the movie, “Have known Sanju sir since I was a child but when I started working on the biopic, I felt it is not a biopic but science fiction. I couldn’t understand how can anyone live a life like this. There is so much you can learn from his life. It’s not a dramatic, romantic film. It’s science fiction.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd