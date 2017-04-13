Sanjay Dutt biopic: Ranbir Kapoor’s cute click with his on-screen kids proves he’ll be a super cool dad in real life. See pic

Ranbir Kapoor with his on-screen kids on the sets of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. Ranbir Kapoor with his on-screen kids on the sets of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic.

Just a day ago, we were bombarded with images of Ranbir Kapoor walking the ramp in Sanjay Dutt style, and even on the sets of the Sanjay Dutt biopic, where his grey hair and bearded look left the onlookers shocked due to the uncanny resemblance Ranbir bore with Sanju Baba. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star has gone into the skin of the Dutt scion so well, we wonder how finely will he ace the other roles of Sanjay’s life – that of a son, a husband and a father, in the much awaited film. And to make us further excited, Ranbir has done something more. As per a new picture of him which is has gone viral on social media and his fan clubs, the young Kapoor is seen posing with his on-screen kids. The two little ones will be essaying the role of Sanjay Dutt’s twins – Iqra and Shahraan with his second wife Maanayata Dutt, in the biopic.

On Wednesday, we came across other pictures of the Jagga Jasoos actor in which he looked nothing less than a carbon copy of Sanjay Dutt. While Ranbir shocked the audience with his ramp walk in Sanju Baba’s signature style at the Lokmat Awards, the pictures which swept later in the day had Ranbir donning the look of Sanjay’s older self. Some reports suggested that the pictures are from the sequence of the movie which portrays the life of Dutt after coming out from Pune’s Yerwada Jail.

The adorable picture of Ranbir with the young squad has definitely made us curious to know more about the two kids and their role in the film. Ranbir also divulged details about the film’s shoot at a recent event in Mumbai. He said, “As you can see, I’m in the look of Sanjay Dutt and the movie is 60 per cent complete and soon it will get over. It feels very proud that I’m doing the Sanjay Dutt biopic and I’m very thankful to Vinod sir (Vidhu Vinod Chopra) and Sanjay sir specially.”

Here are other pictures from the sets of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic which have been going viral on the internet.





Ace director Rajkumar Hirani was earlier questioned about his choice pf picking a lean Ranbir Kapoor to play Sanjay Dutt in his untitled biopic. But with so many pictures of him doing the rounds, we have no doubts on Ranbir nailing the titular role in the film. Earlier, a source close to the film’s unit told indianexpress.com, “Ranbir has put in a lot of effort to adopt Sanjay’s gait and body language, which was difficult.”

