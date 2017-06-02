Sanjay Dutt biopic postponed to avoid clash with Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor film to release in 2018

Sanjay Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor will be released on March 30, 2018. Sanjay Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor will be released on March 30, 2018.

You will have to wait longer than expected for Rajkumar Hirani’s film based on Sanjay Dutt’s life. The film headlined by Ranbir Kapoor will be released on March 30 next year. The speculations are rife that makers wanted to avoid the box office clash with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai that’s slated to release this Christmas. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same and shared on his Twitter page, “Sanjay Dutt biopic to release on 30 March 2018… Rajkumar Hirani directs… Stars Ranbir Kapoor… NOTE: Not titled yet.”

#BreakingNews: Sanjay Dutt biopic to release on 30 March 2018… Rajkumar Hirani directs… Stars Ranbir Kapoor… NOTE: Not titled yet. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2017

“This biopic is one of the most awaited films in recent times. We have to release it at a time when it can garner maximum eyeballs. We know Salman has a huge fan following, so it only made business sense to avoid the on-screen clash,” a source close the development was quoted in a Deccan Chronicle report. However, Rajkumar and Vidhu Vino Chopra have not commented on the reason behind date shift.

Meanwhile, Karishma Tanna who is also a part of Sanjay Dutt biopic says that it was fun working with director Rajkumar and actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. “Ranbir, Raju Sir and Vicky used to crack jokes and pulled my leg with a poker face. I don’t know them that well to know whether they were lying or making a story up. I used to happily listen to those stories and after some days, I would realise that was all made up,” Karishma told IANS. “I really like light-hearted and humourous people. Ranbir, Raju Sir and Vicky were a lot of fun on set,” the actor added.

