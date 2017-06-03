Sanjay Dutt’s Biopic: Manisha Koirala finishes shooting for Ranbir Kapoor starrer

Manisha Koirala to play Nargis Dutt in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, starring Ranbir Kapoor Manisha Koirala to play Nargis Dutt in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, starring Ranbir Kapoor

Veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has finished shooting with Manisha Koirala for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic which is tentatively titled Dutt. After Dear Maya, Manisha Koirala will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor’s film where she will be essaying the role of Sanjay Dutt’s mother, veteran actor Nargis Dutt in the biopic.

Sanjay Dutt’s role in the biopic is being essayed by Ranbir Kapoor. The Jagga Jasoos actor has undergone a lot of transformation for getting into the skin of the character. He has learned the nuances of Sanjay Dutt’s behaviour in order to do justice to the role he is playing. The film also has Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Karishma Tanna, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and Jim Sarbh in supporting roles

Sanjay Dutt had been very close to his mother. However, Nargis Dutt had passed away before the release of Sanjay Dutt’s first film, Rocky. The film will concentrate on the mother-son relationship since she happened to be a very integral part of his life. So Dear Maya star will be playing a pivotal role in this film.

The filmmaker took to social media to share the news that Manisha has completed shooting her portions for the film and tweeted,”Just finished shooting with @mkoirala as Nargisji. Such a fine performer. Wish you the best for #DearMaya Manisha”.

Just finished shooting with @mkoirala as Nargisji. Such a fine performer. Wish you the best for #DearMaya Manisha. — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) June 2, 2017

The director, who had last treated us with PK, is all geared up for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. Manisha Koirala made her comeback in the Bollywood industry with Sunaina Bhatnagar’s film, Dear Maya, that released in the theatres this Friday.

Produced by Rajkumar Hirani Films and Vinod Chopra Films in association with Fox Star Studios Sanjay Dutt’s biopic is slated to release on 30th March 2018.

