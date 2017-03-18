Sanjay Dutt’s biopic: Karishma Tanna to play Madhuri Dixit? Here’s what she has to say

Karishma Tanna will be sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. Karishma Tanna will be sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic.

Rajkummar Hirani has earned some browny points with an ensemble cast for his much-anticipated Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. The maverick director who is coming up with a film after two years, has managed to bring in actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal for the movie which will not gloss over the controversies associated with Sanjay Dutt.

While we were still wondering whether or not Sonam Kapoor’s character in the film will be modelled on Madhuri Dixit, who famously dated Dutt, we now hear that the 3 Idiots director has roped in small screen actor Karishma Tanna to essay the role of one of the many love interests of the Munna Bhai MBBS actor.

Revealing the details about her role, Karishma told indianexpress.com, “I am doing a guest appearance. I am sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, but I am not exactly playing Sanjay Dutt’s love interest, I am one of his encounters… It’s just a cameo but I would take my role as important as it is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt, so whatever is important in his life is being shown in the film.” The ex-Bigg Boss contestant has already shot for the film in a three-day schedule.

Also read| Sanjay Dutt biopic: Ranbir Kapoor’s beefed up look to play Sanjay Dutt cannot be missed

Karishma Tanna stepped into showbiz in 2000, with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She however rose to fame only after her stint in reality television shows – Bigg Boss 8, Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Karishma has often been referred to as the dancing queen of Indian television. So, is it this title that helped Karishma bag the role of Madhuri Dixit in the film? And if Karishma plays Madhuri, will Sonam Kapoor play Tina Munim? Well, for that, we have to wait for the release of the film.

Also read | Manisha Koirala on playing Nargis Dutt in Sanjay Dutt biopic: I am revisiting cancer trauma

Bollywood biopics generally steer away from the negative aspects of the subject, but Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen as Sanju Baba has assured that the movie will not be a propaganda. “The audience will get to know the real Sanjay Dutt. There is a certain image of him because of the controversies and his imprisonment. Whatever we have shown in the film is an honest portrayal. There is no exaggeration nor is it a propaganda film. It is not like just because we are making a film, we have to show him in a very positive light,” Ranbir Kapoor said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd