Sanjay Dutt biopic in safe hands: Priya Dutt

Ranbir Kapoor will star in Sanjay Dutt biopic.

Sanjay Dutt biopic is being helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and the actor’s sister Priya says she is confident about the film as she feels it is in safe hands. The film, which is currently being shot, will see Ranbir Kapoor play Sanjay. It also stars Dia Mirza as his wife Manyata. Hirani and Sanjay have collaborated in two Munnabhai film series and PK. “I always felt that if ever a film is made on Sanjay Dutt there’s no one other than Raju Hirani. I know it is on safe hands,” Priya told PTI.

“I was not very much involved in the scripting process as the film is about Sanjay. But whenever the director would need any help, I would gladly give him the required details,” she says. Priya’s Nargis Dutt Foundation (NDF) had joined hands with Lakmé Salon for ‘My Hair For Cancer’ initiative in association with Richfeel.

Launching on World Cancer Day, 4th of February, customers will be able to pledge their hair for donation at a Lakmé Salon in Mumbai. “As a small step in our hectic lives, this is a chance to contribute to a relevant cause,” Priya says. After Aamir Khan in Dangal, it is Ranbir Kapoor’s turn to put on weight for his next film helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The Bachna Ae Haseeno star will be playing the role of Sanjay Dutt in the biopic. Ranbir Kapoor has already gained more than 13 kg but unlike Aamir’s weight gain, it is all muscle and no fat to match up with the muscular physique of Sanjay Dutt.