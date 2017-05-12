Sanjay Dutt biopic: Did Madhuri Dixit ask makers not to feature her affair with Dutt? This is what she said

Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit reportedly dated each other during 90’s. Sanjay and Madhuri starred in successful Hindi films like Saajan and Khalnayak. Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit reportedly dated each other during 90’s. Sanjay and Madhuri starred in successful Hindi films like Saajan and Khalnayak.

The reports of Madhuri Dixit calling makers of Sanjay Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor have erupted sporadically over the last one year. Madhuri reportedly doesn’t want any reference to her alleged affair with Sanjay Dutt in Raj Kumar Hirani film. However, when the same gossip started doing the rounds again, Madhuri decided to clear the air. Madhuri in an interview to Mid-Day said that she has come a long way in her life and these things don’t make a difference to her.

“For where I am today, this [the topic of Dutt] has become redundant. Life has come a long way since then. I don’t know where these reports are coming from. In any case, it doesn’t make a difference to me,” Madhuri was quoted in the interview. There were also reports that Hirani heeded Madhuri’s concerns and reportedly removed all references of the actor from the movie. However, after Karishma Tanna was roped in for playing Madhuri Dixit, these rumours died a brutal death. Besides Karishma, the film also stars Dia Mirza and Manisha Koirala in pivotal roles.

Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit reportedly dated each other during 90’s. Sanjay and Madhuri starred in successful Hindi films like Saajan and Khalnayak. However, their relationship took a different turn when Sanjay was arrested for illegal possession of arms in 1993 Mumbai serial blast case. Madhuri decided to entirely dissociate herself from Sanjay after the latter was imprisoned.

Also Read: Meri Pyaari Bindu audience reaction: Will Parineeti Chopra, Ayushman Khurana flirtation with audience turn into love?

On the work front, Sanjay will be next seen in Bhoomi. The actor recently wrapped the shoot in Mumbai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd