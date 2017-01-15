Sanjay Dutt biopic: Dia Mirza shares first picture from sets with Ranbir Kapoor, Raju Hirani

Actor Dia Mirza shared a picture with director Rajkummar Hirani, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal from the sets of Sanjay Dutt biopic. Actor Dia Mirza shared a picture with director Rajkummar Hirani, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal from the sets of Sanjay Dutt biopic.

The shooting for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic has begun. After director Rajkummar Hirani confirmed the news on Saturday, the first picture from its set came out and it is making us excited. The candid click was shared by actor Dia Mirza and it has Hirani, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal celebrating the start of its shoot by cutting a cake.

Dia wrote, “The happiest place in the world is on a @RajkumarHirani film set :) #SanjayDuttBiopic #RanbirKapoor @vickykaushal09”. With Dia sharing the picture on Twitter, the news of her being a part of the movie have also been confirmed.

Filmmaker Rajkummar Hirani yesterday tweeted that the movie has gone on floors and there is tremendous excitement among its cast and crew. He wrote, “First shot taken now for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. Canning a very funny scene. Excitement in cast and crew.”

First shot taken now for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. Canning a very funny scene. Excitement in cast and crew. — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) January 14, 2017

Ranbir Kapoor will be playing the role of Sanjay Dutt, whose life has attracted enough attention to weave into a biopic. Anushka Sharma will also be seen playing the role of a journalist in the movie and Sonam Kapoor will play one of the women Sanjay has fallen in love with.

“It’s not a film about guns, drugs and the underworld. It’s a feel-good film about a father-son relationship with Paresh Rawal playing Sunil Dutt and Ranbir as Sanju… A buddy film with Sanju’s many friends adding up to one from the US, played by Vicky Kaushal,” Raju was quoted during an interview by Mumbai Mirror.

When Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal was asked about his role in the movie, he had said, “It’s too early to talk about it, so I won’t be able to say much. But I am very excited. It’s your dream to work with certain people and learn from them. Finally, I am getting an opportunity, I am very happy.” His father and Bollywood’s famous stunt coordinator SHam Kaushal also left a message for Vicky on Twitter. He wrote, “It is official now. Vicky Kaushal working with Raj Kumar Hiraniji. As a father feeling blessed. :) May God bless the film & the whole team.”

It is official now. Vicky Kaushal working with Raj Kumar Hiraniji. As a father feeling blessed.😊 May God bless the film & the whole team. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WYKd2GIwNK — Sham kaushal (@ShamKaushal) January 14, 2017

After PK, audiences are eagerly waiting for Rajkummar Hirani’s next directorial and with A-list stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza gracing the screen, the movie is definitely going to be an interesting watch.

