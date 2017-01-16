Sanjay Dutt biopic to clash with Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai?

Director Rajkummar Hirani revealed that he is aiming to release the Sanjay Dutt’s biopic during Christmas this year, which would mean a clash with Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai. Director Rajkummar Hirani revealed that he is aiming to release the Sanjay Dutt’s biopic during Christmas this year, which would mean a clash with Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai.

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic is what we have been hearing about for a while now, and now that the shoot of the film has begun, ace director Rajkummar Hirani has a lot to talk about his much-awaited project. And among the many things he revealed, the most striking information is, that the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer might clash with Salman Khan’s big Christmas release this year – Tiger Zinda Hai, which already has its opening date booked for December 22.

Also read | Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai shoot begins in Morocco, will release on December 22 this year

Raju Hirani, during an interview with Mumbai Mirror, said, “It goes on the floors (January 14) and Sanju will give the clap. We are one big family. We hope to wrap it up by June and are targeting a Christmas 2017 release.”

Hirani had confirmed that the film went on floors through a tweet. Actor Dia Mirza further added to the buzz by sharing the first picture from the sets. The click also had Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal.

See what Sanjay Dutt’s biopic cast Dia Mirza posted:

Hirani had given precedence to Sanjay Dutt’s biopic over Munna Bhai 3, and even shot a scene when Dutt was getting released from the Yerwada Jail when his prison term ended last year. According to reports, Hirani will be using this clip during the end credits of the film.

Also Read | Shooting for Sanjay Dutt biopic featuring Ranbir Kapoor begins, tweets Rajkummar Hirani

The director, in the interview, further confirmed about the cast of the film. “It’s not a film about guns, drugs and the underworld. It’s a feel-good film about a father-son relationship with Paresh Rawal playing Sunil Dutt and Ranbir as Sanju… A buddy film with Sanju’s many friends adding up to one from the US, played by Vicky Kaushal.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

While Ranbir will play Dutt, Anushka Sharma will be seen as a journalist. There is Sonam Kapoor too, who is one of the many women Dutt has loved. Then there is Jim Sarbh as well. However, the hunt to play Dutt’s mother and veteran actor Nargis is still on.

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic stars Ranbir Kapoor, along with Anushka Sharma as a journalist and Sonam Kapoor embodying all the women Dutt has loved. Sanjay Dutt’s biopic stars Ranbir Kapoor, along with Anushka Sharma as a journalist and Sonam Kapoor embodying all the women Dutt has loved.

On picking Ranbir for the film, he said there’s something about the 34-year-old actor that reminded him of Dutt from his Rocky days, maybe his droopy eyes.

“The first time I saw him in get-up, I thought it was Sanju. I clicked him and sent it across to Sanju who wondered why I was sending him his own pictures,” added Raju. Reportedly, Ranbir has been spending a lot of time with Dutt while prepping up for a role that spans almost 35 years of his life.

Hirani also shared Dutt’s reaction when he first heard the script, “I’ve never seen him cry before, it was an emotional moment for both of us.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd