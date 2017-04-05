Sanjay Dutt biopic is a beautiful film, has many touching scenes: Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi has been an integral part of Rajkumar Hirani’s blockbuster Munna Bhai series. Arshad Warsi has been an integral part of Rajkumar Hirani’s blockbuster Munna Bhai series.

Being one of Rajkumar Hirani’s closest friends in the film industry, Arshad Warsi is privy to the script of the director’s upcoming film – Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. The actor says he is confident that the film will be loved by the audience for its emotional content.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role, the film is said to be a journey traversing the ups and downs in Sanjay’s career and personal life. It is slated to release this Christmas. In a recent group interview, Arshad was all praise for Ranbir and the movie, which is currently in the making.

“Ranbir is brilliant. I have seen him in workshops. I know the script. Raju is a friend so, he tells me about it. I know at what lengths these people, Raju have gone to make sure everything is right and the scenes… So, for me to reveal anything about it is out of the question but what I can tell you is that even if it’s not a biopic, it is still a beautiful film. Even if it wasn’t Sanjay Dutt biopic and you would go to see this film, you will love it. It is so beautiful, the scenes are so touchy… It is Raju! He works so hard on his films,” Arshad said.

Also read | Ranbir Kapoor to carry six different looks in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic. See pics

Once Rajkumar Hirani finishes the film, he will start working on the third instalment of the Munna Bhai franchise. Evidently excited about the movie, Arshad said that he loves its story. “I am very impressed with the script. That’s the case with Raju… It takes him years to just get the right thought, that the film is going to be about this. That’s very important for any filmmaker. You should have a reason to make a film. If you don’t have a reason to make a film, you should not,” the actor said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd