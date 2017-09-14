Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi: No major cuts imposed by the CBFC, confirms producer

Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi passed with minor cuts, says Producer Sandeep Singh. Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi passed with minor cuts, says Producer Sandeep Singh.

Contrary to recent reports, Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi has been approved by the CBFC with no major cuts, as confirmed by producer Sandeep Singh. Speculations about the film getting as much as 13 major cuts by the CBFC were doing the rounds on Thursday.

Talking about the same, Bhoomi producer Sandeep Singh said, “This is just a media made story. There are no major cuts suggested by the CBFC for Bhoomi. In fact, the board has been extremely supportive of us as it has always been for the film industry. Since this film is a family drama, and Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film, we want to make sure that everyone comes and watches our film. About the number of cuts in the film, I am not sure how many cuts are there. I don’t know where this ‘thirteen major cuts’ tag came from, I haven’t kept a count. Whatever cuts are there, it’s minor and doesn’t affect the film’s story. We are expecting the certificate today.”

After the Censor Board effectively passed Pahlaj Nihalani’s Julie 2 with no cuts and an ‘A’ certificate, the news of Bhoomi having a smooth clearing from CBFC comes as no surprise. Bhoomi also stars Aditi Rao Haydari and Sidhant Gupta in the lead roles apart from Sanjay Dutt. It is slated for a September 22 release, clashing with Shraddha Kapoor’s much-awaited release Haseena Parkar.

