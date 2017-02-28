Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi got so much love from fans, that the makers had to stall its shooting

Sanjay Dutt was shooting for his comeback film, Bhoomi in Agra. Sanjay Dutt was shooting for his comeback film, Bhoomi in Agra.

Sanjay Dutt’s fans are too happy about his comeback on the big screen. So much so, that they’ve forced the makers to halt the shoot of the film for sometime. Yes, that’s true! As per reports, the unit of the film moved 15 kms outside Agra to shoot a wedding sequence. But, due to the massive crowd that gathered at the location to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar, things went out of control, forcing the makers to stop the filming.

Watch | Sanjay Dutt celebrates Mahashivratri:

A source from the production unit says, “We were shooting at Kaushal Bajpai house in a village called Bamrauli Katara near Agra on Thursday. It was a night shoot and we had more than adequate security in place. Apart from Sanjay sir’s bodyguards, the state police force had deployed their men on location.”

The source continued, “We didn’t realise when the crowd wildly multiplied, with some turning unruly. It wasn’t safe for Sanjay sir to come out for the shoot. Aditi (Rao Hydari, who plays his daughter) was also part of the scene. We waited for hours for the crowd to thin out before calling off the shoot.” The crowd on set Director Omung Kumar confirms the news, adding, “We were all set to roll, but thousands of people just took over our set. We couldn’t manage the crowd; it was impossible to shoot that night. It was in the best interest of everyone to cancel it.” The scene, reportedly, will be shot later this week.

Check out more pictures of Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari and Shekhar Suman:

Bhoomi also stars Shekhar Suman and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles. Aditi plays the titular role of Bhoomi, daughter of Sanjay Dutt’s character. The film is being directed by Sarabjit fame Omung Kumar.

