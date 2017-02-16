Bhoomi: Sanjay Dutt starts shooting comeback, gives fans jadoo ki jhappi

Sanjay Dutt is shooting for Bhoomi in Agra. Sanjay Dutt is shooting for Bhoomi in Agra.

Sanjay Dutt has begun the shooting of his comeback film, Bhoomi, in Agra and his fans went wild. It was nothing short of a celebration and they were excited to see Sanju Baba back on sets. A source close to the team spoke about how Sanjay’s vanity van was surrounded by fans, and how even the actor was overwhelmed. In fact, the actor added more to their joy and memories by giving them ‘jaadu ki jhappi’.

A popular daily reported that fans were quite stunned with the star’s entry, one of them said, “People were visibly overwhelmed when he walked in. His charisma and enthusiasm are still infectious. He was the first one to walk in today at 9.30 am. So everyone who said he can’t be punctual can eat their words. At 10 am, he gave his first shot. It was a lengthy scene, which was cleared in the second take. The real fun began at 12.30 pm, during lunch break. Unlike young actors, who dig into healthy dabbas inside their vanity vans, he sat down with everyone.” The actor is apparently on a strict diet regimen but even then he had the set food and even indulged in jokes, the source adds.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Bhoomi marks the comeback of Sanjay on silver screen after 4 years. He last appeared in a cameo role in Aamir Khan’s super hit film PK, in which he played the character of Bhairon Singh. Bhoomi, directed by Sarbjit fame Omung Kumar, also stars Aditi Rao Hydari. The film explores the nuances of a father-daughter relationship and earlier, Sanjay had said that it was an emotional story.

Check out more pictures of Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari and Shekhar Suman:

Picture credit: APH Images Picture credit: APH Images

Picture credit: APH Images Picture credit: APH Images

Picture credit: APH Images Picture credit: APH Images

Picture credit: APH Images Picture credit: APH Images

Picture credit: APH Images Picture credit: APH Images

Picture credit: APH Images Picture credit: APH Images

Picture credit: APH Images Picture credit: APH Images

Picture credit: APH Images Picture credit: APH Images

Picture credit: APH Images Picture credit: APH Images

Omung Kumar in an interview to a leading daily had spoken about Aditi and Sanjay’s characters. He had said, “We shortlisted Aditi because she’s in a good space right now. I love the way she emotes. This, unlike her other projects, will be her film. She’s a relatively untapped actress. The father-daughter relationship is an important aspect of the narrative in this revenge drama. Aditi’s face perfectly blends softness with a lot of strength. Besides, I like to put together people, who are unlikely to be cast alongside each other.”

Also read | Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi starts shooting. See pics

Further, Omung stated, “Aditi’s role goes hand-in-hand with Dutt’s track in the film. His journey is physically demanding, while her role will display an array of emotions. So, it’s important that they get along well.They are in fact being trained by a diction expert for the dialect common in Agra.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd