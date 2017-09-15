Sanjay Dutt’s angst is the highlight of this Bhoomi poster

Sanjay Dutt’s anger is the highlight of this brand new poster of Bhoomi. Sanjay Dutt’s anger is the highlight of this brand new poster of Bhoomi.

A brand new poster of Bhoomi ,starring Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari, was released today. In this Sanjay looks ready to seek revenge for what happened to his daughter.

Bhoomi, starring Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles, is slated for release on September 22. The new poster was released by Sanjay Dutt today and from the looks of it, the star’s look of angst is en pointe. The film surely does promise to be an emotional film for audience. Directed by Omung Kumar, Bhoomi is about a father who is out to get revenge for what happened to his daughter.

Sanjay Dutt shared the poster on his official Twitter page and wrote, “A father’s love knows no limits! It’s intense and fearless. Presenting the 4th poster from @BhoomiTheFilm. @OmungKumar @TSeries #1Weektogo.”

Sanjay will be making a comeback in Bollywood after his cameo in 2014 Aamir Khan starrer PK. Fans of Sanju baba cannot wait to see him back on the silver screen. The actor will be starring with Aditi for the first time, and the previous poster featured this young star. And it looks like the makers are following a theme. That of intense anger and frustration.

Sanjay Dutt in a recent interview had said that Bhoomi is an amazing story about a father and daughter. He said, “The film talks about the special bonding of a parent and a child. It’s a special story about everything that I believe in — women’s empowerment and gender equality. And Omung is a fantastic director, Aditi is a very good actress… The whole shooting was superb.”

He will be working on yet another project with Omung Kumar titled The Good Maharaja, the first look of which left fans stunned. Sanjay Dutt was seen in a royal avatar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd