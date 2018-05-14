Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur to star in Prasthanam’s Hindi remake

The Telugu classic Prasthanam is being remade in Hindi with Sanjay Dutt, Amyra Dastur and Ali Fazal in the lead. The Telugu classic Prasthanam is being remade in Hindi with Sanjay Dutt, Amyra Dastur and Ali Fazal in the lead.

Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Sanjay Dutt are all set to re-create Deva Katta’s cult classic Prasthanam for Hindi audiences. Yes, the 2010 Telugu political thriller is being remade into Hindi and Deva Katta, the director of the original, will be returning to helm the project. Titled Prasthaanam, the film is said to go on floors in the first week of June.

While Sanjay Dutt will be seen as Loki, the patriarch of a powerful political family, Victoria and Abdul actor Ali Fazal will be playing his son. Amyra, on the other hand, is all set to play his love interest. While the film will majorly draw from the original political drama, Deva is also planning a few changes in the script as he wants the film to cater to the pan-Indian audience this time.

Earlier there were also reports that actor Sooraj Pancholi will be seen in the role of Dutt’s son in the remake but looks like the makers decided otherwise. The original Telugu film, starring Sai Kuma, Sharwanand and Sundeep Kishan, revolved around a young man who belonged to a powerful political family but wanted to expose the network between politicians and businessmen. The film did extremely well and even bagged three Filmfare South Awards.

Prasthaanam will also mark the return of Sanjay Dutt to Bollywood in the capacity of a producer. His last production venture was 2011 film Rascals which bombed at the box office. After making a dull comeback to the silver screen last year with Bhoomi, Sanjay Dutt has a number of projects to look forward to in the coming years including Kalank, Torbaaz, Shamshera, Panipat, Total Dhamaal and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 apart from Prasthaanam.

