Aditi Rao Hydari to play Bhoomi in Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film

Aditi Rao Hydari to portray Sanjay Dutt's on-screen daughter in Bhoomi.

Director Omung Kumar has zeroed in on Aditi Rao Hydari to play the leading lady in Sanjay Dutt’s big ticket comeback, Bhoomi. Kumar announced that Aditi will play the titular role, where Dutt will essay the part of her father. The 30-year-old actress has begun preparations for her role and will start shooting early in February.

When asked why the Sarbjit helmer chose her for the part, Kumar said, “Aditi fits the role like a glove. She is what I want to see in my Bhoomi.” Producer Bhushan Kumar said that they were “extremely delighted” that Aditi was playing Bhoomi. “Aditi is a multi-faceted actor who will bring Bhoomi alive.”

Producer Sandeep Singh also said that it will be a first-time experience for the audience to see Dutt and Aditi share screen space. “I am really keen on seeing the brilliance of two talented actors in a never-seen-before pairing come alive on screen,” he said.

Search is over… Aditi Rao Hydari is #Bhoomi. Yes, she is the lead in Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film. Directed by Omung Kumar. pic.twitter.com/aQ4s57BhiO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 18, 2017

Earlier, it was reported that the film will star Sayyeshaa Saigal, the grandniece of legendary actor Saira Banu who made her debut with Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay.

The film is an emotional revenge drama that explores the delicate relationship between a father and daughter, which will be shot entirely in Uttar Pradesh. Bhoomi is slated for release on August 4.