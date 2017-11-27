Sandeep Singh biopic teaser poster proves why Diljit Dosanjh is the best choice, see photo

Sandeep Singh biopic: Diljit Dosanjh Sandeep Singh biopic: Diljit Dosanjh

When it is Diljit Dosanjh on screen, you can trust him to either make you fall in love with him or leave you impressed and it seems Diljit is set to do something similar yet again. The actor is prepping up for his next Bollywood outing as an actor where he would be portraying the role of Sandeep Singh, the iconic Indian Hockey player. The makers of the film have shared the teaser poster in which we see reel star Diljit’s half hidden face and real star Sandeep is facing us in the backdrop. The first teaser look has got us all excited and we cannot wait for the first look which is going to be out tomorrow.

“Teaser poster of Sony Pictures Networks Productions’ next film based on hockey legend Sandeep Singh… Diljit Dosanjh to play title role… Directed by Shaad Ali… Produced by SPNP, Chitrangda Singh, Deepak Singh… First look out tomorrow,” tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh as he shared the teaser poster.

While the film isn’t a biopic, it explores an important chapter of Sandeep’s life to be played by Diljit. Giving him company on this journey is Judwaa 2 actor Taapsee Pannu. The two would be sharing screen space for the first time. Apparently, the film will be a love story of two hockey players and their relationship. While the exact details aren’t known, the film is being directed by Shaad Ali.

Taapsee and Diljit have been taking extensive training to learn hockey from professionals and started its shooting in October this year. Taapsee has been sharing her look from the sets but Diljit has kept his character’s look or any other information under wraps. With an interesting casting, we are sure this project is something to watch out for.

