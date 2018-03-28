Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Everything you need to know about Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will release on August 3, 2018. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will release on August 3, 2018.

Five years back, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in their characters of Parma and Zoya wowed movie buffs with their Bollywood debut Ishaqzaade. Now, the hit onscreen couple is returning to the silver screen with Dibaker Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film bankrolled by Yash Raj Films has left the audience excited as the makers and the two lead actors have been frequently sharing on set photos and stills from the movie on social media. For those who are yet to catch up on the world of Sandeep aka Arjun Kapoor and Pinky aka Parineeti Chopra, here is everything you need to know about it.

Plot

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is the story of a man and a woman who represent two completely different sides of India, united by only their mistrust, suspicion and hate for each other. Speaking about the film to indianexpress.com, Arjun Kapoor had earlier said, “There is a dilemma that our country is facing nowadays – ‘Bharat’ v/s ‘India’. These are the two types of thought processes which have emerged over the last 8-10 years. The film deals with the psychology of people who are influenced by the changes in the society and how they are going through their own ups and downs because of the changes. It’s a unique, interesting story. When it’ll unfold in front of you, you’ll love it.”

Release Date

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor will paint the 70mm screen red with their romance yet again on August 3, 2018.

Arjun Kapoor’s character

After playing a boy from Bihar in Half Girlfriend and a Sardar in Mubarakan, Arjun Kapoor has got into the shoes of a policeman from Haryana for the Dibaker Banerjee directorial. He underwent gruelling training for three months with the cops to get his character right for his tenth film.

Dibaker Banerjee is all praise of the lead actors of his film as he said, “Arjun Kapoor could not stop doing retakes even in conditions that were immensely challenging. We’re shooting a very intense scene in a deserted field in the middle of the night in freezing cold. The whole crew was in three layers. Arjun and Parineeti were dressed for a mild-September evening. It was a stunt scene where they had to fall repeatedly on the cold hard ground. Arjun gave eighteen takes of falling on his back while carrying Parineeti’s weight on him. We couldn’t have finished this film on schedule without his absolute focus and courage.”

Parineeti Chopra’s character

Parineeti Chopra stunned all as her first look from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar came out. In the first look posters, Parineeti donned a corporate look. Talking about her character, Parineeti said, “I’m playing a fiercely ambitious girl from the corporate world. She is based in Delhi and she is extremely clear of what she wants from life. She is the perfect example of how you would describe a girl who has a single-point-focus about her career. She is the heroine of a Dibakar Banerjee film. She will have her quirk, she will stand out for her qualities and intentions. I have never played a character like this and I’m extremely excited that Dibakar is presenting me in an avatar that no one has ever seen me in.”

Appreciating Parineeti’s dedication towards her work, Dibakar narrated, “We were in this small mud hut somewhere seven thousand feet up in December. Parineeti was lying on the floor for about two hours in freezing cold as we set up shot after shot. The camera was looking down on her from six inches away and she was supposed to be unconscious. She came to the set not having had breakfast, not having slept the night before, and she did not have any water.” He added, “Then she gave another shot, lying down in the night, eyes closed, unconscious – a fly settled down on her face, not a twitch. I got a long still shot of an unconscious person with a fly on her face. Parineeti finished the take and said, ‘makkhi ne acchi acting ki.’”

