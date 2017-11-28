Parineeti Chopra on on-screen equation with Arjun Kapoor in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: We are at loggerheads

Arjun Kapoor debuted opposite Parineeti in Ishaqzaade. Arjun Kapoor debuted opposite Parineeti in Ishaqzaade.

Parineeti Chopra is busy with her Yash Raj Films production Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The actor is coming back on screen with Arjun Kapoor after five years post Ishaqzaade and her fans are keen to know if the two yet again would spread the same magic on-screen. In an interview with IANS, Parineeti opened up about her character and the equation she shares with Arjun, on-screen and off-screen.

“Arjun has certainly evolved as one of the bankable actors that there is today, which is a huge achievement. Arjun’s understanding of the craft and his eagerness to learn sets him apart. With ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, we are doing a very intense film together… We are at loggerheads in the movie,” she said.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is directed by Dibaker Banerjee. Parineeti says Banerjee was always in the list of her “dream directors” ever since she started acting.

“I have always been really fortunate to work with amazing directors. Dibakar has been on my dream directors’ list ever since I took up acting. Working with him has involved elaborate prep and very focused workshops. He has an exquisite eye for nuance and detail. His characters make his movie stand out. I am thoroughly enjoying this process of shooting for the film with him,” she said.

Parineeti will be seen as a fiercely ambitious girl in the film. However, she says in real life, she is not similar to her on-screen character. “I am ambitious, yes, just not fiercely ambitious. When I take up something, I give it my absolute best. I focus on it 100 per cent and try achieving it. I don’t like ambition that tries to put down people and talent. I feel there is enough room for everyone to grow,” she said.

Whether it was Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Daawat-e-Ishq and Meri Pyaari Bindu, Parineeti says when she plays a character, she tries to bring it alive with “human, believable traits and nuances”.

“I want to work on varied characters, films and subjects. In that sense, I am passionate more than ambitious. My character in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, though, is super ambitious and that makes her different from me. It’s also fun playing characters that are so different — it makes you live someone else’s life, dreams, aspirations,” she said.

Parineeti was last seen on screen in the comic entertainer Golmaal Again, which minted over Rs 200 crore in India.

Does crossing these benchmarks matter to Parineeti?

“As an actor, you want to have a great body of work, but I would be lying if I said the Rs 100 crore benchmark doesn’t matter. It matters to every actor. It just shows how audiences are accepting you, how much they love you. I’m loving the feeling that I have right now,” she added.

