Sanctity of my work should be respected: Swara Bhaskar on online leak

As an artist, I have the right that the sanctity of my work be respected and not be circulated out of context: Swara Bhaskar.

A few scenes of Anaarkali of Aaarah starring Swara Bhaskar have been leaked, but putting up a brave face the actress said her work needs to be respected and not circulated out of context. The leaked footage include a few bold scenes featuring Swara. “As an artist I have the right that the sanctity of my work be respected and not be circulated out of context. I reiterate that this is a courageous film and not some story meant to titillate,” Swara said in a statement. I hope we can put this whole affair behind us and watch the film with an open mind and recognise the integrity of its intention,” the actress added.

Anaarkali of Aarah is a story of an erotic singer who decides to fight back after a powerful man molests her during an event. As an actor Swara finds it upsetting that such scenes are surfacing online as it may pass a wrong message about the content of the movie. It’s sad that out of context scenes have surfaced because then they seem sensationalist and gimmicky and may give the wrong impression about the film.

“This is a courageous and important film that takes a brave position and tells a story that must be seen and heard by everyone. These scenes shouldn’t be taken out of context to demean either the film or the people involved in it,” she added.

Calling it a terrible and extremely upsetting incident Swara said the leaked scenes were integral part of the film. “Any such leak is a severe breach. The fact is that these scenes are important to the story of Anaarkali and the journey of the character. We shot them with respect and integrity to our art in a respectful manner,” she said.

The Nil Battey Sannata actress said the producers are taking this matter seriously and doing the needful. “Leaks like these are also violations and I have full confidence that our producers will get to the bottom of this affair and will ensure a safe and smooth release of the film,” she said.

Producer Sandiip Kapur said the movie will suffer commercially to some extent. “When a film leaks online, after the release it damages business. So you can imagine for a film that has not even released. We have lodged a police complaint,” he said. He further said, out of the three scenes which have been leaked, only one was cut by the CBFC.

Also starring Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjay Mishra, the film is slated to release on March 24.