Sana Khan on Salman Khan’s awkward hug: I still can’t believe that it was trending, trolling, and rolling

Sana Khan says that she still can’t believe that a normal hug with Salman Khan was trending. Sana Khan says that she still can’t believe that a normal hug with Salman Khan was trending.

Salman Khan and Sana Khan hugging at the red carpet of a TV awards ceremony in Mumbai recently was in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. When fans on social media noticed that Bollywood’s Bhaijaan was close-fisted, and seemed to be smiling in a shy manner, they started to call the hug ‘awkward’. This seems to have infuriated the former Bigg Boss contestant who said in an interview to HT, “I still can’t believe that a normal hug was trending, trolling, and rolling. People just blew it out of proportion because Salman had a closed fist, and some dumb people even called it an awkward hug.”

On whether her backless attire made Salman uncomfortable, Sana quipped, “Who am I to make him feel uncomfortable? It’s stupid to put somebody down by saying such a nasty thing and showing me in a wrong light. It’s not as if I went to hug him and he didn’t recognise me. Couldn’t it be somebody’s style? Maybe he hugs like that. I don’t know. I think the best person [whom] to ask this would be Salman. Also, He has been in the industry for over 25 years, so don’t think backless even matters to him… he has seen more than that (laughs). Let’s not talk like a five-year-old and make all this sound so big.”

Sana Khan, who also appeared with Salman Khan in the film Jai Ho, is furious that people are calling this a forced hug too. She says, “I’m not a psychopath to hug somebody if the person doesn’t want to talk to me. I’m not someone who makes people stand and keep talking and falling on their lap. I am on good terms with Salman; we share a rapport, I talk to him on and off, we’ve met so many times, I’ve been to his house, and we have worked together on the sets also. So there’s nothing to feel awkward about.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd