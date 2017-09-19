Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a glimpse of her wedding attire, and we cannot keep calm

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will surely steal hearts away on her wedding day. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will surely steal hearts away on her wedding day.

The beginning of 2017 was all about break-ups, divorces and some rumoured relationships but as the year was passing by, what kept us quite excited was the news of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding. Now that the dates are close, the bride-to-be and the groom-to-be are extremely excited and nervous for the biggest day of their lives. Samantha has also been keeping fans informed about her love or work life. The actor recently shared a picture of a beautiful lehenga, hinting at the fact that this lehenga could be her wedding attire. Isn’t that super exciting?

The actor shared the picture on her Instagram account and wrote, “If there is one person I know who has all the talent all the sass all the beauty with her heart in the absolutely right place it is my doll of a friend @kreshabajaj . Her love story lehangas are straight out of a fairy tale and if there is anyone I would trust for my wedding it would be her ,and so I have 💃💃💃 . Can’t wait 😁 @koecsh . Love you.” If you remember, this is the same designer who had worked on Samantha’s engagement attire too.

Well, on the engagement, she did look like a dream and we are sure on the wedding, Naga Chaitanya is going to fall for her all over again.

The wedding will be a two-day function that will be held on October 6 and October 7 in West Goa after which a grand reception would take place in Hyderabad. The two might go on a short trip to New York where they had short some sequences of Ye Maaya Chesave, the film during which they fell in love with each other.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd