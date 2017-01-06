Salman Khan’s Tubelight to be Om Puri’s last film, Kabir Khan says will miss his warm hugs

Kabir Khan said that he will miss that warm tight hug that Om Puri gave him every morning on the sets of Tubelight. Kabir Khan said that he will miss that warm tight hug that Om Puri gave him every morning on the sets of Tubelight.

Veteran actor Om Puri died on Friday morning after suffering a severe heart attack. The news came as a shock not only for the fans of the actor and but also for his friends in the industry. The veteran actor left behind a massive body of work like Arohan (1982), Ardh Satya (1983), Ghayal (1990) and many others. Om Puri was still going strong and had some good projects in his kitty. The actor was shooting for Kabir Khan’s Tubelight along with Salman Khan.

Kabir Khan who has earlier worked with the actor in Bajrangi Bhaijaan was taken aback by the news as he wrote on Twitter, “Omji… u were laughing with us on set jst a few days ago! We have lost one of the greatest actor & the warmest person in the film industry.” He added, “Omji… I will miss that warm tight hug that you gave me every morning on set. Khudahafiz sir… you were the best!” Tubelight is still unfinished.

For now, there are no updates if the actor will be replaced in the movie but you can still catch a last glimpse of the actor in the movie Viceroy’s House, which is slated to release in March this year. Viceroy House is a historical drama which will give an insight into what happened in the Viceroy’s house during the Partition of India.

The actor will also be seen spreading smiles across faces with his upcoming political satire, Rambhaijaan Zindabad. Both this film and Viceroy’s House are finished.

