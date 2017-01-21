Salman Khan’s shirtless act in “O O Jaane Jaana” motivated kids to drink milk: Sohail Khan

On the professional front, Sohail Khan is acting alongside Salman in Tubelight. On the professional front, Sohail Khan is acting alongside Salman in Tubelight.

Sohail Khan feels Salman Khan’s bare chested act in the famous song “O O Jaane Jaana” from the movie Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya motivated many kids to drink milk and get a body like Salman Khan. Speaking at the launch of LIV Fit, Sohail said, “When we did ‘O O Jaane Jaana,’ a lot of people said Salman did the song bare chested and that is why it became a hit. In reality, many kids started having milk after that song happened. Many mothers used to tell their kids if you want a body like Salman Khan, drink milk.”

For Sohail, flaunting bare body on screen is not a bad thing. Instead the actor-producer himself is a fitness freak and sees it as an encouraging sign to tell the world that those who show off their body have healthy habits in real life.

“Today when any actor or actress flaunts his or her body I see it as a positive thing as kids follow them. You cannot make a good body with bad habits. You have to have good healthy habits to have a good body. So when Sanjay Dutt, Salman, Suniel Shetty, John Abraham, Bipasha Basu, Deepika Padukone or Shilpa Shetty showcase their fitness, a lot of people take it as their sex appeal. It is not their sex appeal. You have to look at it in a different way in the sense that they are showcasing themselves so that kids can follow. You can’t achieve that body out of bad habits”

Sohail also tried his hand doing some zumba, a workout that left him asking for water. On the professional front, Sohail is acting alongside Salman in Tubelight. When asked about the big grand reunion between SRK and Salman on the sets of the movie, a reluctant looking Sohail said, “It was very nice.”

Sohail last produced Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Freaky Ali.