Salman Khan introduces Zaheer Iqbal in Bollywood, says he is a born actor

Salman Khan has been a godfather to many newcomers in Bollywood. After the recent announcement that the Race 3 actor will be launching his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in his home production Loveratri, the Dabangg Khan has another actor, Zaheer Iqbal ready to star in his next project under the banner of SKF Films. The newcomer does not belong to any Bollywood family, but his father and Salman have known each other for years. Salman spotted Zaheer at his sister’s wedding festivities and was impressed with his stage performance there.

Salman welcomed the debutant in a tweet and also advised him to always be there for his loved ones. “How these kids grow up so soon… ALWAYS keep giving your best #ZAHERO no matter what. Stand tall and always bend backwards for those u love and those who love u, Yeh yaad rakhna that the most important thing in life is Respect and Loyalty. @iamzahero,” tweeted Salman. On Wednesday evening, in his inimitable style, Salman teased his social media followers about the special announcement as he shared a childhood photo of Zaheer. “Being Launched Tomorrow … KAL dekhte hai yeh ladka AAJ kaise dikhta hai …(we will see tomorrow how does this boy look today)” read the caption of the photo.

The film under Salman’s banner, starring Zaheer will be a love story set in Kashmir. The female lead in the movie will also be a fresh face. Co-produced by Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde of Cine1 Studios, the yet to be titled film will go on floors in September this year and will be directed by Nitin Kakkar of the Filmistaan fame. Excited about the project, Nitin said, “Zaheer’s level of commitment towards his work is great. He will go a very long way.”

Salman who has been an active participant in Zaheer’s training has named him ‘Zahero’. In a statement, he also said, “Zaheer is made for the movies. He is a fantastic actor and a born star.”

Until now, the list of actors introduced by Salman includes Athiya Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi, Daisy Shah, Zareen Khan, Pulkit Samrat and Sneha Ullal among others.

