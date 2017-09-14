Only in Express

Salman Khan wraps up Abu Dhabi schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai

The shooting schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai has come to an end. Salman Khan took to Twitter and announced the wrap on the film, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, who will share the screen space with Salman after five years.

Published:September 14, 2017 5:14 pm
Salman Khan will be touring for Dabang Tour 2017.
Salman Khan, who has been shooting for his upcoming project ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ in Abu Dhabi, has wrapped up the last schedule of the film. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “Leaving #AbuDhabi after a great schedule of 50 days for #TigerZindaHai, had a wonderful time.” While Salman sounded a bit low while writing the statement, it is the Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha who is extremely happy about this development. Sonakshi took to Twitter and wrote, “See you in LONDON!!! Hud hud dabangg dabangg dabangg dabangg #dabanggtourUK” Well, even we cannot wait to witness Salman’s performance stealing away hearts in UK.

Recently, a picture of Salman went viral in which the star could be seen smeared in blood. It seems like a scene from the climax, which the director promised to be an entertaining sequence.

Earlier, Ali shared info about the climax with a picture in which one could see a number of rifles lined up in a sunny room. He captioned it as, “Ready to fire 10000 rounds of fire @TigerZindaHai #Armoury …The Madness Begins …” Yash Raj Films shared another picture in which we could see Salman holding a rifle in his hand.

In Abu Dhabi, we also saw the 51-year-old actor swooning over a Ferrari owned by 15-year-old boy. By the way, it wasn’t just him but also Katrina Kaif who had her share of fun on the sets with her best buddy Ali Abbas Zafar. While in Morocco, the actor learned to surf, in Abu Dhabi, Katrina trained herself in gun firing and cricket.

 

The film is scheduled for a Christmas release.

