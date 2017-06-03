Salman Khan will never leave his Bandra apartment for a luxurious bungalow. Here is why

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan were on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs to promote Tubelight. Salman Khan and Sohail Khan were on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs to promote Tubelight.

We all know how much Salman Khan loves to be around his family and how his world revolves around his mother Salma Khan. The Dabangg actor has been living with his parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan at their Bandra apartment forever. But not many have asked the superstar about why he lives in an apartment when he can easily afford a bungalow. Probably because, at various instances, Salman has given proof of sharing an adorable bond with each and every member of his family, be it his sisters, his brothers or his nephew.

The question which nobody could manage to ask Salman Khan till date, was popped up by a kid. Salman was asked why he prefers to live in a flat and not a bungalow. Surprisingly the Chulbul Pandey of Bollywood was not at all offended but rather had a cute reply. It so happened that Salman along with his brother Sohail appeared on popular children singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs to promote his forthcoming film Tubelight.

On the show, a contestant, named Dhroon Tickoo, asked Salman the big question. To this Salman said, “I love staying at my flat in Bandra over a big, luxurious bungalow because my parents live in the flat above mine. Ever since I was a child I have taken the same left turn or right turn and I would not have it any other way.”

Adding to it Salman said, “The entire building is like one big family. When we were little, all the kids of the building would play together in the garden below and sometimes even sleep there. Back then, there weren’t different houses, all the houses were treated as our own and we would go into anyone’s house to eat food. I still stay in the same flat because I have countless memories attached to that house.”

The episode featuring Salman Khan and Sohail Khan will be aired tonight on Zee Tv.

