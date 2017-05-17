Salman Khan wants to work in the remake of Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan?

Salman Khan is interested in watching Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan. Salman Khan is interested in watching Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan.

Salman Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Tubelight and he was in Dubai recently for the same. Also present at the event was director Kabir Khan. Salman spoke about the hit Malayalam movie Pulimurugan starring Mohanlal. The actor, who has previously worked in the remake of two Malayalam movies, Bodyguard and Kyon Ki, said that he wanted to watch Pulimurugan. He said, “I have acted in two Malayalam remakes—Bodyguard and Kyon Ki. Now I am going to watch Pulimurugan.”

He also wants to track where his Bodyguard director Siddiqui is after watching Pulimurugan. Does this mean that the actor is looking forward to making another remake? Or was he just kidding about tracking down his director? Well, we see the video where Salman Khan is talking about Malayalam film industry’s effect on Bollywood. A remake of Pulimurugan is highly unlikely.

Salman Khan is currently working on Tiger Zinda Hai alongside Katrina Kaif, and will also be working on a project with Akshay Kumar. Tubelight, also starring Chinese actor Zhu Zhu, will hit the big screens on June 23. This film will also have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. The Radio Song, was released on Tuesday and was received well by the audience. Especially, Salman Khan’s role of an innocent man looks fascinating already. Fans are looking forward to the other songs, and are eagerly waiting for the trailer, which will release on May 24. The film is based on the Indo-Sino war, and Kabir Khan confessed that this was also inspired by American film Little Boy.

