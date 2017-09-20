Salman Khan wants to cast a new face in his next production. Are you the one? Here’s how to apply

Salman Khan to be next seen in Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan to be next seen in Tiger Zinda Hai.

Salman Khan has never hesitated to introduce new talent in Bollywood. Now, he is offering a chance again to those who want to try their luck in Bollywood. On his BeingInTouch app, the actor has introduced an audition column where people can make their profiles showcasing their respective talents. These profiles will be monitored by Mukesh Chhabra, the biggest casting director in Bollywood, and those who will be finalised will get the chance to feature in Salman’s film.

In a video shared by the actor on his official Twitter official, Salman explains how one can apply. In a series of tweets, he mentioned, “A special gift to the #BeingInTouch Family – now I will be scouting for talent on the #BeingInTouch app. And for all u talented people frm across the globe go to #Audition section, check the requirements & upload your profile video link. The first talent we r looking for is d female lead for SKF’s next venture. All the best jaldi se profile bhejo.”

Salman Khan has been a mentor to actors like Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Kapoor among others.

Check out the tweets:

A special gift to the #BeingInTouch Family – now I will be scouting for talent on the #BeingInTouch app – http://t.co/bfKZmyAHox .. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/gDHwFW6XbM — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 20, 2017

And for all u talented people frm across the globe go to #Audition section, check the requirements & upload your profile video link . (2/3) — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 20, 2017

The first talent we r looking for is d female lead for SKF's next venture. All the best jaldi se profile bhejo http://t.co/bfKZmyAHox (3/3) — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 20, 2017

On the work front, Salman has wrapped up the Abu Dhabi schedule of his next, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The actor would be sharing the screen space with Katrina Kaif after five years. The film, which is sequel of 2012 release ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, will release in December.

