Salman Khan verdict: Jaya Bachchan, Shilpa Shinde and others lend their support

Salman Khan has been sentenced to five years imprisonment in the 1998 blackbuck case. Salman Khan has been sentenced to five years imprisonment in the 1998 blackbuck case.

After almost 20 years, the Jodhpur Court found actor Salman Khan guilty in the 1998 blackbucks poaching case during the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya film Hum Saath Saath Hain in Rajasthan. The court has awarded Salman a sentence of five years along with a fine of Rs 10000. However, his co-stars from the film Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre, who were also allegedly present at the time of the poaching, have been acquitted. Salman was earlier acquitted in the case of possession of firearms with expired licenses.

It is a known fact that Salman has launched the career of various stars in Bollywood. And having been in the industry for almost 30 years now, he also maintains an amicable relationship with other veteran actors. Here’s what Bollywood celebrities have to say about the actor’s verdict.

Manveer Gurjar, the winner of Bigg Boss 10 which was hosted by Salman Khan, tweeted “What justice! Rape and murder victims keep on waiting for justice but a man like Salman Khan who does so much of charity and pays tax has been stuck in a 20-year-old case (translated from Hindi).”

Celebrities react as Salman Khan gets 5-year jail term in blackbuck poaching case LIVE UPDATES

The winner for this year’s Bigg Boss 11 Shilpa Shinde also tweeted, “These cases are small things in life, there are many other things. People like him, who is a really great person, should be away from all these things, these are really useless things. I wish everything gets over for him soon.”

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hiten Tejwani told indianexpress.com, “I have nothing much to say on the matter but I love him and may God bless Salman sir.” T-Series’ Priya Gupta took to Twitter in support of the Tiger Zinda Hai actor, “I know for a fact that @BeingSalmanKhan has not killed the #BlackBuck. I am 100 percent sure he will be declared innocent finally. #BlackBuckPoachingCase.”

I am extremely shocked to hear @BeingSalmanKhan being convicted by session court but also having full trust in indian judiciary which has many other doors to appeal for final justice whatsoever. Since He is most loved person by industry N people for his human reasons too. — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) April 5, 2018

वाह रे क़ानून! Rape और Murder के Victims चक्कर पर चक्कर लगाते रहते है उनका कोई Insaaf नहीं। एक आदमी @BeingSalmanKhan जो कितनी Charity और Proper टैक्स भरता है। उसको 20 साल पहले Incident के लिये फँसा रखा है! #IStandWithSalmanKhan #BlackBuckPoachingCase — Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) April 5, 2018

Punishing a good human being is not acceptable.

Animal poaching is ever increasing, jungles are cut in the name of urban development, isn’t it leading to wildlife killing, who will be punished for that?#SalmanKhan@BeingSalmanKhan#BlackBuckPoachingCase — Shilpa Shinde (@ShindeShilpaS) April 5, 2018

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who worked with Salman in Yuvvraaj, tweeted, “I am extremely shocked to hear @BeingSalmanKhan being convicted by session court but also having full trust in indian judiciary which has many other doors to appeal for final justice whatsoever. Since He is most loved person by industry N people for his human reasons too.”

Rajya Sabha MP and actor Jaya Bachchan told ANI, “I feel bad. He should be given relief. He has done a lot of humanitarian work.”

So, what new inane defence will Madhu Kishwar sprout now? Nafisa Ali? RJ Rishi Kannan? Will daddy say sorry on his behalf? What will the suck ups in the industry do? When’s bail? When’s the next block buster release? Dabangg’concert’ tour dates? Big Boss? Charity drives? 🤔 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) April 5, 2018

However, singer Sona Mohapatra who is known to be upfront about her opinions had a different take. She tweeted, “So, what new inane defence will Madhu Kishwar sprout now? Nafisa Ali? RJ Rishi Kannan? Will daddy say sorry on his behalf? What will the suck ups in the industry do? When’s bail? When’s the next block buster release? Dabangg’concert’ tour dates? Big Boss? Charity drives?”

Salman Khan gets 5-year-jail, defence says decision surprising; Bishnoi community hails verdict, Bollywood sad

See some more tweets for Salman Khan:

Feeling very sad that Salman Khan has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for allegedly shooting a black buck. 5 years! The length of sentence seems excessive and must be appealed. @BeingSalmanKhan has all my sympathy and support. #WeLoveYouSalmanKhan — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) April 5, 2018

The law takes its course. Can’t argue it. But at this point in time I just feel helpless and my heart goes out to @BeingSalmanKhan and his family. Reason, cause the last thing @BeingSalmanKhan is, is a criminal.I feel this is too harsh. I do hope he gets the relief he deserves. — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) April 5, 2018

Salman Khan’s bail plea will be heard in a session’s court in Jodhpur on Friday.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd