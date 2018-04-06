Jaya Bachchan, Arjun Rampal back Salman Khan; question mark on films

Salman Khan was sent to Jodhpur Central Jail after being convicted for five years in blackbuck poaching case. (Express photo) Salman Khan was sent to Jodhpur Central Jail after being convicted for five years in blackbuck poaching case. (Express photo)

Few in the film industry chose to comment on actor Salman Khan being sentenced to five years in jail for killing black buck. Only a handful remarked on the verdict, mostly in support of Khan.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament, actor and politician Jaya Bachchan said, “I feel bad. He should be given relief. He has done a lot of humanitarian work.”

Actor Arjun Rampal took to Twitter to say he hopes Khan gets relief in the case. “The law takes its course. Can’t argue it. But at this point in time I just feel helpless and my heart goes out to @BeingSalmanKhan and his family. Reason, cause the last thing @BeingSalmanKhan is, is a criminal. I feel this is too harsh. I do hope he gets the relief he deserves,” read Rampal’s tweet.

Among filmmakers who have worked with Khan, Subhash Ghai is the only one who was vocal in his support, saying that he is shocked at the verdict.

The verdict puts a question mark on the actor’s ongoing projects. Khan was shooting for Race 3, directed by Remo D’Souza, when he returned from Bangkok to attend the hearing in Jodhpur. The film, being made at the budget of Rs 150 crore, is slated to release in June.

Other projects include the third instalment of his home production Dabangg, Kick 2 and Bharat. Khan was also scheduled to host the TV game show Dus Ka Dum. “In all, the actor has close to Rs 500 crore riding on him,” said Bollywood trade analyst Komal Nahta.

