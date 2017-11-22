Remo D’Souza rejects reports of Varun Dhawan replacing Salman Khan in his dance film

Remo D’Souza is currently shooting for Race 3 with Salman Khan. Remo D’Souza is currently shooting for Race 3 with Salman Khan.

Remo D’Souza has quashed all reports about Varun Dhawan replacing Salman Khan in his upcoming dance-based film. The choreographer-turned-director, who is currently busy with the shooting of Race 3 also starring Salman along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah, told indianexpress.com that the report was ‘rubbish’.

“It is all rubbish. I don’t know who is even making these news. I am busy shooting Race 3 right now. There are no changes in the film I will be doing with Salman Khan,” Remo told indianexpress.com.

Reports began doing the rounds that Remo’s ABCD 2 actor Varun Dhawan had replaced Salman in the dance-based film which the filmmaker would get on to after wrapping up Race 3. This was because of Salman’s “uncertainty” about being part of the project. The report further stated that Salman was reluctant as the film was dominated by dance and he was supposed to play a father. The film tentatively titled Dancing Dad, is about a single dad who takes part in a dance competition to make his nine-year-old daughter happy.

Salman and Remo are currently shooting for Race 3. While Salman has already replaced Saif Ali Khan in the action-thriller franchise, Remo has come on board in place of director duo Abbas-Mustan. Salman’s look from the film was recently released in the form of a single still where we saw him hiding behind his gun. The team also shared a picture from the sets while kicking off its shooting earlier this month.

…. and Race3 begins pic.twitter.com/2TqNDGjLhD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 13, 2017

Baki sab toh Theek Hai but look at how hot, cool, sweet, charming & sexy is rameshji looking in this Race 3 ke team pic mein . pic.twitter.com/mpkYOUaxOK — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 10, 2017

Salman, who failed to do wonders at the box office with Tubelight this year, has another film lined up – Tiger Zinda Hai. The sequel to the 2012 Ek Tha Tiger co-stars Katrina Kaif and has them teaming up after five years. Its first song “Swag Se Swagat” was launched to astounding reception on Tuesday.

Tiger Zinda Hai is set for a December 22 release and things are already looking bright for Salman.

