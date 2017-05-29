Salman Khan turns Hanuman in Hanuman Ka Damdar, Raveena Tandon plays his mother. Watch video

Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon have given his voice for Hanuman Ka Damdar. Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon have given his voice for Hanuman Ka Damdar.

The making video of Hanuman Da’ Damdaar is released on YouTube today and it seems a lot of fun. Hanuman Da Damdaar is a jungle adventure animated film inspired by the Ramayana. It is directed by Ruchi Narain.

Ruchi Narain, talks about why she chose to make this film, she says, “When I was a kid we always watched these big animation films which were made in Hollywood and I used to wonder why don’t we do it when we have so many stories. We wanted to do something fun, on a large scale and something everybody would want to watch.”

Hanuman Da’ Damdaar is a story of a boy, Hanuman, set in ancient times. Salman Khan has given his voice for Hanuman’s character in the film, and he is definitely seen having a lot of fun.

Salman brings an amazing ease and flair to the character and his signature dialogue, “Mujh par ek ehsaan karna, ki mujh par koi ehsaan na karna,” is a part of the film, and all the tiny Salman Khan fans will fall in love with him again.

While Salman Khan is Hanuman, Raveen Tandon plays his mum, Anjali, Saurabh Shukla is Kesari, his father. Raveena brings in the personality of a quintessential mom, and Shukla has a Haryanvi accent which adds dollops of fun to their chemistry.

Sunny Deol plays the role of lord Rama, Kunal Kemmu is Lord Indra, Javed Akhtar is a storyteller, Valmiki. Vinay Pathak has give his voice to a yet another fun character called Popat Sharma, and Makarand Deshpande is Vishrav.

Each and every artist seem to be having a lot of fun while recording their dialogue. The greatness in the film is that every artiste’s voice was recorded before animating the designed characters. This will make every character in the film become alive and every character will have reflections of the actors who lent their voices.

Hanuman Da’ Damdaar is releasing on June 2, 2017, so kids all across the country will have their extra scoop of fun this summer vacation.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd