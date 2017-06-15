What is Tubelight story? These 2 photos from Salman Khan film reveal it all

Salman Khan calls his Tubelight co-star, Zhu Zhu, a beautiful lady. Takes an ice-cream break with Sohail Khan. Salman Khan calls his Tubelight co-star, Zhu Zhu, a beautiful lady. Takes an ice-cream break with Sohail Khan.

Tubelight is just about to release but the mystery around the storyline has not exactly been decoded. But going by the two recent pictures and teasers, we have decoded the story for you. Laxman Singh Bisht aka Salman Khan and Bharat Singh Bisht aka Sohail Khan are two brothers living in a peaceful village of Manali.

Laxman also has a love story. In the village he lives in, a Chinese single mother played by Zhu Zhu lives with her son played by Matin Rey Tangu. Laxman is friends with them but the villagers do not really like it as they belong to Chinese community. However, nothing stops Laxman and soon he falls for Zhu Zhu. Laxman relates to Matin Rey Tangu’s character as he too has lost his loved ones in a war.

While Laxman is innocent and differently wired, Bharat is an army man who soon heads for India’s war against China. Bharat is announced missing in the war and Laxman decides to get him back by all means. He even lands in Ladakh. he finds out that Bharat is dead, what happens next? Can laxman’s faith bring him back from dead?

Well, let something about the story be a secret. So, we have understood that Tubelight is all about how a war affects families and countries. In fact, at a press conference held recently, Salman had spoken about how wars are bad. “In the film, we haven’t touched that (the war). We have just shown that (people want) that the war ends soon so that our soldiers come back to us and theirs go back to their families. So, it’s basically that whenever there is a war both the sides get hurt. Families lose their sons, brothers, fathers. They have to spend entire life without them,” said the actor.

It also gives out a message that one can achieve everything if he or she has belief in their own self. There are no two ways about the fact that even this film will leave us as affected as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which was being touted as Salman’s best performance.

However, Kabir Khan, director of Tubelight, has promised that the film will mark Salman’s best performance so far. And we are just waiting to witness how true it is.

