Salman Khan Tubelight trailer launch live updates: This Salman film promises to be a tear-jerker

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Tubelight’s trailer was released today in Mumbai. Salman Khan’s upcoming film Tubelight’s trailer was released today in Mumbai.

Salman Khan is not going to let go of his innocent, honest boy act anytime soon. In fact, it looks like he has now held on to it stronger than ever. The trailer of Tubelight is a proof of this. With Bajrangi Bhaijan and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, the superstar took a U-turn and brought back his old, ’90s on-screen charm. With Tubelight, he makes sure you root for him more than ever. The film’s trailer shows Salman as Laxman, who is made fun of by everyone around him but the faith that his brother Bharat (Sohail Khan) has in him assures he is far away from any bullying.

What happens to the ‘little boy’ when his Bharat leaves him to go to war as tension between India and China rise seems to form the story of this much-awaited drama. Moments of breaking down, bromance and triumph of hope form the rest of the trailer. And yes, there is a glimpse of that much-talked about cameo of superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Also read | Salman Khan Tubelight trailer launch: I am a very limited performer, says Salman

The film’s teaser that released last month was discussed not for anything else but its resemblance to the 2015 war drama Little Boy. But the trailer is aimed at engaging the fans with the childlike purity and sincerity of Laxman. At the trailer launch, Salman took a dig at himself as he called himself a “limited performer.” His director, Kabir Khan, corrected him, saying, “I think after this film people won’t say that.”

He just might be right. Tubelight releases this Eid, June 25.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd