Salman Khan Tubelight trailer launch: I am a very limited performer, says Salman

At Tubelight trailer launch, Salman Khan speaks about losing Om Puri, Reema Lagoo and Vinod Khanna this year. At Tubelight trailer launch, Salman Khan speaks about losing Om Puri, Reema Lagoo and Vinod Khanna this year.

At Tubelight trailer launch at Mumbai today, Salman Khan was in his elements. The actor refused to duck any question, answering with humour and honesty. He even got emotional as he spoke about his Tubelight co-star Om Puri who passed away earlier this year. Along with Om Puri, he also remembered Reema Lagoo and Vinod Khanna, two veteran actors with whom he worked extensively and who died recently. The actor also talked about Baahubali 2, his range as an actor and working with brother Sohail Khan.

6pm: Talking about Baahubali 2, Salman Khan said at the Tubelight trailer launch: “Bahubali is a phenomenal success. I haven’t watched the film yet. Every film has its destiny. We made Bajrangi Bhaijaan before Bahubali 1 and now we are bringing Tubelight after Bahubali 2, so the pressure is on our CEO. I don’t take any pressure.”

5.55 pm: Tubelight is set in the 60s with India-China war as the backdrop. Talking about the film’s setting, director Kabir Khan said, “Though film is set in 1962, the issues it raises are relevant even today, that why I picked the story.”

5.50 pm: Doing films like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Bajrangi Bhaijan and Tubelight is difficult as you need to bring purity, honesty to the characters. In such films, your own personality goes against you, Salman Khan said at the trailer launch of Tubelight. Salman is taking a break from shooting Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai to promote Tubelight.

5.45 pm: “I have lost three very close people in the last few months. It is very sad,” says Salman Khan about Reema Lagoo, Vinod Khanna and Om Puri. The three breathed their last earlier this year and the actor has worked extensively with all of them.

5.40 pm: Taking a jibe at himself, Salman calls himself “a limited performer.” Kabir Khan interrupted him, saying, “After Tubelight, people will not say this.” This is Salman Khan and Kabir Khan’s third film together after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

5.35 pm: Salman Khan on working with brother Sohail Khan in Tubelight: We are playing brothers in the film and the emotional scenes (with him) just messed me up. I was in tears while dubbing for the emotional scenes with Sohail. Tubelight was emotionally very draining.

5.30 pm: As the trailer is unveiled, Salman, Sohail and Kabir Khan are seen in a pensive mood remembering Om Puri.

5.25 pm: Salman Khan is asked what is his reaction to Tubelight trailer and songs. An emotional Salman says, “Whenever I see the teaser and the song, I see him and it kills me. I don’t enjoy watching the teaser and the song because I see him. One moment, he was there and then he was no more. This is my reaction to Tubelight’s teaser and Radio song.”

5.20 pm: Salman Khan arrives for Tubelight trailer launch with film’s director Kabir Khan. Media, which has been waiting for some time is happy to see them. Fans who are present in the auditorium break out in cheer to see their favourite star. Tubelight is all set to release this Eid.

The stage is set. The arrival of Salman and director Kabir Khan is expected. Also present at the trailer launch is Pritam, the music director of the film. The place is packed with people and everyone is set to get a look at the teaser before the entire world. While the trailer is set to be launched at 8.59 pm, Salman will launch the trailer in the presence of media. We have already seen Salman Khan as an innocent man in the Radio song, and the posters so far have also revealed that side of him.

The trailer will apparently feature stunning action sequences. This was tweeted by the official Twitter page of the film. They tweeted, “Some adrenaline-pumping action sequences await all of you in the #TubelightTrailer!”

These sequences will be set in the middle of the Indo-Sino War. And, fans are already intrigued to know how an innocent man gets involved in the war. Kabir Khan had also revealed that the film was inspired by American film Little Boy, so it would also be interesting to see how this inspiration has manifested in the film. Salman Khan will be producing this film.

Also read | Tubelight trailer, launch date and time details: Salman Khan film set to stun

This is the third project together for Salman Khan and Kabir Khan after their successful outing, Ek Tha Tiger and Bhajrangi Bhaijaan. The duo have again chosen a cross border/war related film. This is not surprising as Kabir Khan was once a documentary filmmaker who concentrated on wars.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd