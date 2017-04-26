Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn films to release trailers with Salman Khan’s Tubelight

Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn again to clash but this time for Salman Khan. Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn again to clash but this time for Salman Khan.

We have heard that Salman Khan’s film is not just a film but a celebration for movie-goers as well as the industry. With Tubelight, this is literally going to be true as even his contemporaries Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn are banking on his star factor. Mid-Day reports that the two actors have decided to release their upcoming films’ theatrical trailers, Ajay’s Baadshaho and Imtiaz Ali untitled film, with Salman’s release, Tubelight.

Amar Butala, the CEO of Salman’s banner, confirmed to the daily, “The makers of both films have approached us, and we have decided to attach the two trailers with our film.” The reason behind why SRK and Ajay Devgn are eyeing Tubelight is because this film releases on Eid this year, which is a long weekend.

A source informed the daily, “‘Tubelight’ is a big holiday release. It is customary to attach multiple trailers with such films. We will be happy to accommodate both [trailers] if the stars agree to the arrangement.”

Interestingly, the last time SRK and Ajay Devgn clashed at the box office was back in 2012 when their films Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Son of Sardar released on the same date. Back then, Ajay Devgn’s film could not stand up to SRK’s stardom. So, would it happen again and this time with their trailers? Well, only future has the answer.

Meanwhile, people are extremely excited and on the edge of their seats to know when Tubelight teaser would release. The Salman Khan-starrer has China-India war as its backdrop. The film would also mark the debut of Chinese actor Zhu Zhu.

