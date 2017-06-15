Salman Khan’s Tubelight lights up New York’s Times Square. What will be Salman’s next promotion gimmick? See photos

Salman Khan’s Tubelight becomes first film to have hoardings at Times Square, New York. Salman Khan’s Tubelight becomes first film to have hoardings at Times Square, New York.

Salman Khan’s Tubelight is ensuring that the news of its release spreads like fire. In fact, the flames have reached New York where the makers have installed huge hoardings of Tubelight at Times Square. It seems the makers of the film are leaving no stone upturned to keep Indian fans of Salman excited about the film but also arouse curiosity among his international fans. Salman is now among a small group of Bollywood celebs who had their face plastered across Times Square.

While the film is just eight days away from its release, it was being rumoured that the Kabir Khan directorial might not make it to the theatres in Pakistan. However, COO of Salman Khan Films, Amar Bhutala, confirmed that Tubelight will definitely release in Pakistan however he could not confirm a release date for the film.

Apart from being a Salman Khan film, what makes the audience impatient about Tubelight is the fact that after a long time, the film gets Shah Rukh Khan and Salman, the Karan-Arjun of Bollywood, together to share the screen space. Talking about SRK’s role significance, Salman told Bollywoodlife.com, “I am very happy that Shah Rukh Khan worked in my film. His entry in the film is a significant turning point in this movie.”

Tubelight, which releases on June 23, marks Salman’s third venture with director Kabir Khan after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Later this year, Salman Khan will also be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, in which the actor would be reuniting with his ex-flame Katrina Kaif.

