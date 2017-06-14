Salman Khan’s Tubelight heroine Zhu Zhu shared a bikini pic and it’s going viral. See photo

Salman Khan’s Tubelight co-actor Zhu Zhu shared her bikini picture on her social media profile. Salman Khan’s Tubelight co-actor Zhu Zhu shared her bikini picture on her social media profile.

Chinese actor Zhu Zhu has become a well-known name in the country, courtesy her upcoming Bollywood debut, Tubelight, starring Salman Khan. Until now, we saw the Chinese actor Zhu Zhu in a reserved and shy avatar in the Tubelight trailer and the recently-released song, which is about a simple man Laxman Bisht Singh, played by Salman Khan. But this actor is a sultry siren as well and all you need to do is scroll her Instagram profile. Recently, the actor shared her picture in a red bikini as she spent some ‘me time’ at a beautiful locale with a mountain and the sea in the background. The caption of the image read, “#Needaholiday #chilloutzhuzhu.”

A few days back, it was also being said that the newcomer will be coming to India to promote Tubelight with Salman Khan. But with only a few days left for the release of the film, we eagerly await the Chinese actor to come back to India soon. Born in a military family in Beijing, Zhu Zhu started her career as a VJ and gradually started acting.

Zhu Zhu, who is raising the temperature with her hot pictures, will be seen romancing the Sultan of Bollywood in the Kabir Khan directorial which is an adaptation of 2015 film Little Boy. During the shoot of the film, her several pictures with the cast and crew of the film surfaced on the internet and the Twitterati went gaga over her fresh and beautiful face. The actor’s bond with the team of Tubelight was evident when the actor returned to her homeland after wrapping up the shoot and shared pictures with Kabir Khan and others from there. She wrote, “And… It’s a wrap! ❤️🙏 missing all of you already.”

Tubelight, which marks the third collaboration between Salman Khan and Kabir Khan is slated for the Eid release on June 25.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd