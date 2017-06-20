Tubelight dialogue promo: Salman Khan can move mountains with faith? We want this superpower too

Tubelight: Salman Khan’s Yakeen (faith) is so strong that it makes the world shiver. Tubelight: Salman Khan’s Yakeen (faith) is so strong that it makes the world shiver.

The story of Tubelight seems nothing less than a mystery. With the film quite close to its release, Salman Khan and his team are finding way to make the audience curious. Now the makers have released another dialogue promo featuring Salman, Om Puri and Zeeshan Ayyub in which the 51-year-old actor is trying to make the villagers believe that he would get his brother back as he believes in himself.

When asked how, he says that he has faith in himself and recalls Om Puri’s dialogue, “Yakeen Chattan Bhi Hila Sakta Hai,” and to prove the same, Salman tries to move the mountain in front of him, and he does it. So, does he possess a superpower? Salman plays a simple guy living in a village in the mountains.

The makers of the film have left us intrigued with quite many questions like where does Sohail Khan disappear, what is Matin Rey Tangu’s role, when would Shah Rukh Khan make his cameo and so on. And this is just another addition to the list. Meanwhile, apart from Salman, it is Matin Rey Tangu who has become the talk of the town. For the first time since the promotions began, the child artist interacted with media personnel in Mumbai, winning hearts with every word and action.

Tubelight is set against the backdrop of 1962 Sino-Indian war and Salman’s Chinese co-star in the film is actor Zhu Zhu, who is making her Bollywood debut. However, Zhu Zhu hasn’t made a trip to India for promotions yet.

The film is just two days away from its release and going by the posters, teasers and songs, the film has blockbuster written all over it. However, would it be Salman’s biggest hit ever? Only future has the answer to it.

