Salman Khan is de-stressing with Ahil and the mama-bhanja moment is priceless. See pics

Right after wrapping up the shoot of Tubelight with Kabir Khan, Salman Khan planned to de-stress himself by spending some quality time with his nephew, Ahil. Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma shared two pictures of Salman and Ahil, which surely will make you tag Salman as the ‘best maamu.’ The last time, this maamu-bhanjaa made news for stealing some ‘we’ time on the sets of Bigg Boss season 10, which was being hosted by the star.

Ahil also made a surprise visit on Tubelight sets, and of course, Bhaijaan had to take some time out to pay attention to his little nephew. Salman has been known for his equation with children. Even on the set of Tubelight, the actor, who was shooting a scene in a school in Manali, spent some time with the children after the shoot got over. In fact, the actor also gave them a fan moment by signing autographs on children’s notebooks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will soon begin shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai. The film stars the superhit jodi of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are coming back after five years. They were last seen in the film’s prequel Ek Tha Tiger, which was directed by Kabir Khan. The latest one is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, whose last directorial film Sultan, starring Salman Khan, broke several records at the box office and became one of the highest grosser of 2016.

