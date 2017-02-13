After Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan to work on Ode To My Father remake

Salman Khan is at present shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman Khan is at present shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

After portraying the role of a soldier in Tubelight and starring in Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan will apparently start shooting for his next set during India and Pakistan’s Partition in the year 1947. The film is a remake of a South Korean drama film, Ode To My Father, directed by Yoon Je-kyoon, which represented Korean history. Atul Agnihotri, Salman’s brother-in-law, has bought the remake rights of the film and has said that the Indian adaptation of the story would keep the essence of the original film intact.

More from the world of Entertainment:

In an interview to a leading daily, Atul Agnihotri said, “Some stories fill you with a sense of purpose. Ode To My Father is one such story and a fine example of Korean cinema. The Hindi version will only borrow the essence of the Korean film. We are happy with the association with CJ Entertainment and look forward to associate with them on many such projects in the future.”

Also read | Before Valentine’s Day, Iulia Vantur reveals how Salman Khan is inspiring her to stay in love

Reports also suggest that the film would be directed by Sultan director, Ali Abbas Zafar, who currently is directing Salman in Tiger Zinda Hai. While there is no confirmation from the star, it would be amazing to see the superhit actor-director duo teaming up for the third time.

Also read | Salman Khan is growing bigger as a performer: Sohail Khan

The film is essentially a human story about a young boy’s promise made during the chaos of the Korean War to take care of his family, which ends up spanning 60 years of turbulent modern history. In fact, the film has also been the second highest-grossing film in the history of Korean cinema, with 14.2 million tickets sold.

Meanwhile, the shoot of Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan, has got over. Salman reportedly has already begun the shooting of Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd