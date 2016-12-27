Salman Khan to take his Dabangg tour to Australia, New Zealand

Salman Khan’s live concert will be held in April and May 2017. Salman Khan’s live concert will be held in April and May 2017.

Superstar Salman Khan will be going international with his Dabangg film franchise through his first live concert in Australia and New Zealand.

Titled ‘DA BANG – The Tour’, the event organised by The Chocolate Room will also see a bevy of Bollywood stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Bipasha Basu, Prabhudheva, Daisy Shah, Badshah and Maniesh Paul joining Salman, read a statement.

The locations locked in for the concert are Melbourne, Sydney in Australia and Auckland in New Zealand. It will be held in April and May 2017.

Sources close to the event told IANS that there is a huge buzz around the event, considering it is led by Salman, who turned 51 on Tuesday.

Yaju Vaghela, owner of The Chocolate Room Australia and the organiser from Australia, said: “Salman Khan is a supernova superstar… The most lovable wanted Khan of Bollywood”.

“We are confident that Salman will come mesmerise the audience here in Australia and New Zealand… It will be the biggest Bollywood concert ever planned and executed in terms of scale and will overshadow everything else before,” Vaghela added.

On the film front, Salman is busy with Kabir Khan’s Tubelight.