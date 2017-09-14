Salman Khan to romance Deepika Padukone instead of Jacqueline Fernandez in Kick 2?

Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan have never done a film together. Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan have never done a film together.

Ever since reports of a sequel to Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Kick came to the fore, fans have been eagerly waiting for more details on this film franchise. But according to the recent turn of events, Kick 2 will not feature the amazing chemistry between Salman and Jacqueline but rather it is all set to bring in the fresh pairing of Deepika Padukone alongside Salman.

A source close to Salman told bollywoodlife.com, “Deepika Padukone is being considered for Kick 2 with the film going on floors sometime next year. As Jacqueline and Salman are already working together in Race 3, it only makes sense to give the audience a fresh pairing. However, the final call is up to Sajid and Salman.”

Kick was released in 2014 and since then, fans have been waiting for a sequel. Salman and Deepika have also earlier expressed their desire to work together, but sadly, no director has been able to cast them for a film. Now, if everything goes as planned, Kick 2 will become their first project together.

Deepika Padukone had debuted in 2007 alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om. While she is one of the few female actors who hasn’t had a chance to work with Salman in her decade long career, reasons for the same are pretty unclear. Earlier, during her debut years, Salman and Shah Rukh were at loggerheads and that could have been a reason for no director attempting to cast these two together. Meanwhile, let’s wait and see where the Kick story is headed.

